Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ITGR opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

