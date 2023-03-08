Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.