Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 151,314 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 462,163 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

