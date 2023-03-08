Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graham by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graham by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,897,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

GHC opened at $611.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.32. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graham’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

