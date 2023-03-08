Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

