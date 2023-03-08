Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 58,048 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.