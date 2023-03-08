Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 772,265 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

HPP stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

