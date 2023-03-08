Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 852,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wabash National by 14.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

Wabash National Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,961 shares of company stock worth $5,220,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

