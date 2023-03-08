Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $320,553.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,922.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,971 shares of company stock worth $2,894,331. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENOV opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.49 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

