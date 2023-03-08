Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Navient by 460.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens increased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

