Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

