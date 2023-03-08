Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 429.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NGVT opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading

