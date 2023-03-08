Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 265,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

