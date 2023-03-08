Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $171.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,426 shares of company stock worth $85,057,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

