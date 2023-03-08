Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

