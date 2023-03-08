Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,544 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,827.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veritex Price Performance

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.