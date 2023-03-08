Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

