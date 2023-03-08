Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,319 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

