Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,720,000 after acquiring an additional 104,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. Research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

