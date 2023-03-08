Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

