Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,586 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Ambarella stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

