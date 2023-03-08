Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,898 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.