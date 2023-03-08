Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,022 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,022 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Popular by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $86.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. Popular’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

