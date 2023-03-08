Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

