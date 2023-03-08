Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,133 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 75.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

