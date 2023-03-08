Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 922,637 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 922,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 534,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

