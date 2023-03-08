Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.