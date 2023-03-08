Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

