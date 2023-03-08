Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569,344 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

