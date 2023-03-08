Oatly Group (OTLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OTLY stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.78. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
