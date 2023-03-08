Oatly Group (OTLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.78. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Oatly Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 538,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

