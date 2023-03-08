PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,057.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,118 shares of company stock worth $14,460,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

NYSE:PD opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

