PagerDuty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,460,383 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

