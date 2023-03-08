Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $958.63 billion, a PE ratio of -349.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

