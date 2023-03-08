PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $50,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

PENN stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

