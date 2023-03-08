Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.87

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 5533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $68,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,647 shares of company stock worth $2,237,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

