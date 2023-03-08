Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

