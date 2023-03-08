ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 553.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProPetro by 25.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.00 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

