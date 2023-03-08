Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issued By Northland Capmk

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get inTEST alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.