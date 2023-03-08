Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issued By Northland Capmk

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
