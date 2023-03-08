Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$704.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.09 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.31.

In related news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

