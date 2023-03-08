Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visteon in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Visteon’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $165.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

