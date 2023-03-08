Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.15. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,316,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,801,271 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.26.

XM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualtrics International news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

