QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.42. 757,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,129,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Specifically, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $443,509.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,122.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,952 shares of company stock worth $5,937,076. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a current ratio of 22.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 5.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 172,877 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

