Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Position Reduced by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

