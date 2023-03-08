Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389,630 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

