Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $84.05 and last traded at $84.21. 498,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,773,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

Specifically, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $315,548.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,820.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,573 shares of company stock worth $2,700,423. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RETA. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

