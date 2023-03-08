Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($78.16) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($91.09) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

