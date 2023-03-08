Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $17.32. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 91,978 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

