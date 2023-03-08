Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $17.32. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 91,978 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.