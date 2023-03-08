Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $290.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $299.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

