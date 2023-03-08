Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $543.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

