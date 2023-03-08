Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 883,030 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,030 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

